WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People visit from all over to see the cherry blossoms when they’re in peak bloom. Unfortunately, the high winds could break branches or worse.

“What the National Weather Service has done is they have issued a High Wind Warning. This will run through past the midnight hour until about 1:00 am to 2:00 am,” DC News Now Meteorologist Scott Sumner said.

The cherry blossom trees have been in the area since the first planting in 1912. Some people plan annual trips like Cathie Hurley.

“Because I really like coming down here and see them every year,” Hurley said.

Winds or not, Mother Nature’s schedule has the blossoms moving past their peak. This may be the last weekend to get a great glimpse.

DC Native Zoey Hofmann and her friends Emily Ross and Kate Keane did just that!

“I’ve lived here my entire life and love coming every year. It’s beautiful and walking around the city is so fun,” Hofmann said.