WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The National Museum of African American History and Culture will celebrate 50 years of Hip-Hop artistry with a weekend block party on Saturday, August 12.

Passes become available Monday, July 31 at 12:00 p.m.

The event will go from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. featuring performances from Black artists, Lectures and discussions, Celebrations, and activities for kids and families.

Entry is free but will require an email address to register for passes. Each adult attending will need a separate email for their pass.

Guests may register for the entry time of their choosing and stay for the duration of the event should they choose to.