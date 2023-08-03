WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — As media outlets filled the space outside of the E. Barrett Prettyman Courthouse to cover the arraignment of former President Donald Trump, people traveled from near and far to be part of history.

“I haven’t seen anything like this in Washington, notwithstanding that we have a lot of media attractions,” said Joyce Chabot, who lives in the District. “It’s a bit overwhelming to see this on the one hand, but on the other hand it’s also historic.”

On Thursday, Trump pleaded not guilty to four federal charges stemming from the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Chabot said she remembers that “terrible” day well.

“People died. People didn’t respect our government and our institutions,” she said. “They didn’t use the right processes to make their grievances known and instead they chose to be vandals.”

It’s why she said that she wants to see some accountability, starting with Trump’s court appearance.

“This is our process, and it shouldn’t be any different for this person than for any other person,” she said.

James Roberts said he also came to be a part of history, but for a different reason.

“To show support, it’s history too,” Roberts said. “We’ve never seen this, not only have a former president be indicted once, but three times.”

Roberts drove down from New York to support the former President. He attended Trump’s arraignment in Manhattan, too.

“He was impeached twice and found not guilty. Third indictment, it’s a sham,” he said “Today is just a formal hearing of the charges but it’s going to be a while before the trial, if it even goes to the trial. Everyone is innocent before proven guilty of course.”

Meanwhile, Tanya Leydon happened to be in town from California this week.

She said she felt compelled to stop by the courthouse because it’s such a monumental moment in history.

“If he doesn’t go to jail for this, if there aren’t consequences for what happened, it’ll happen again,” she said. “He’ll do it again and it’ll be worse. We don’t think we’re going to have a republic if we don’t have consequences.”