WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — An H&M store in Northwest soon will be closing its doors.

A picture shared on Reddit showed a sign saying that the F Street location in the downtown area would close for business on August 5.

In a statement to DC News Now, H&M said that the decision was based, in part, on “assessing and reviewing our store portfolio to adapt to changing customer behavior,” something the company has done since it started operating.

While physical stores will always remain important to us and something we continue to invest in, having the right stores in the right locations is vital to ensure our long-term and sustainable growth. Statement from H&M

The District is home to two other H&M stores, an H&M HOME on M Street NW and an H&M on Connecticut Avenue NW. The chain said that those stores would be staying open.