WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Two people reported property and vehicle damage to police after shots were fired in D.C. on Thursday afternoon, according to police.

A police report said that the shots were fired around 2:05 p.m. on Underwood Street NW, which is near several schools. One person told police that at least one projectile hit their home’s dining room wall.

The projectile pierced a screen in the home’s porch and broke a pane of glass in a side door. A piece of wall art was also destroyed because of the gunfire.

A second victim said that her car had been parked in a nearby parking lot. When she got back to it, she said the windshield of her car had been damaged.

Police said that nobody was injured in the gunfire. They did not have any information on any possible suspect(s).