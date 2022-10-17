WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It’s been more than a year since Mayor Bowser launched a pilot program to get people who are homeless into housing and close down encampments, but is it working?

A recent New York Post article talked about the tent cities in D.C. and advocates say more needs to be done.

For some people, getting housing is important, but for others, shutting down one encampment just means they move to another. Advocates say more coordinated resources are needed.

Take a drive virtually anywhere in the district and you’ll come across tents set up on sidewalks and in parks.

“I’ve been homeless 14 years,” said Micale “Lola” Bell.

Lola just got into an apartment a week ago, a vacancy as a result of a pilot program that initially housed more than 100 people from four homeless encampments last year.

“Our focus is of course on making sure that our pilot protocols are being followed to make sure anybody who is living in an encampment knows that they have shelter to go to,” said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

“It helped a lot but some people don’t feel comfortable in apartments so they feel more comfortable in the tents,” Lola said.

One of the reasons she says is a lack of resources.

“We need more resources. We need more partnerships and willing to come together,” said Dr. Ami Angell, founder and program director of H3, a group that fights homelessness and human trafficking.

Since Angell works directly with the homeless population, she knew most of the people cleared from encampments, mostly in the NoMa neighborhood.

“I’ve been able to keep up with them as they moved into housing,” Angell said. “Fortunately, I am happy to report most of them are in housing now and some of the places that they’re staying are fantastic.”

But Angell says some are living in homes with flooding and black mold, and she’s working to find other housing for them.

“I just wish that there was more outlets and more venues for homeless people to outreach their opinion of what’s going on in the community,” Lola said.

Angell says amplifying the voices of the people affected and working with organizations like hers is critical.

“As long as action is taken, and decisions are being made only by people sitting behind desks, high up and removed from the situation, they’re not going to be always the right actions, and they’re not going to be in the best interest of those that they’re intended to help,” Angell said.

The pilot program is over and it’s not clear what the city’s next steps are.

Angell says there need to be more shelter options, especially for women, and resources to get people the help they need.