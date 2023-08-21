WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Dominique Miller said the first recreation center in the District’s Ward 8 in 20 years will be crucial to fighting rising crime.

“It’s something that’s needed and I say it’s better late than never,” Miller said.

Miller lives in the Anacostia area which has not had its own recreation center but has been rampant with shootings and homicides. He believes the neighborhood center would help drive down crime and give people an alternative to trouble, especially the youth.

“It would be time consuming,” he added. “You would be so busy in the rec center you really wouldn’t have time to step out in the streets and do other things.”

This is what Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city leaders are hoping for due to the homicides and carjackings on the rise among young people in D.C.

Bowser and city officials held a news conference Monday to unveil the ground breaking for the new facility that is scheduled to open next fall.

In the area near Ketcham Elementary School where the recreation center will go, there have been 35 violent crimes involving firearms in the last year, according to Metropolitan Police Department statistics.

“None of us can be happy about the number of young people involved in those crimes,” Bowser said.

City Councilmember Trayon White has been pushing for more recreation centers in Ward 8 as a way to drive down crime and give young people good options and alternatives.

“You heard that in the last 16 years, we’ve closed down over ten recreation centers in a ward that has more children than anywhere else in Washington, D.C.,” White said. “We set out on a mission to right that wrong.”

Sharon Wise who also lives in the Anacostia area said that “having a space for people to come to” that allows youth to have alternatives to crime will make a difference.

Wise said that she was one of those youth decades ago and had some troubles, but recreation centers helped her.

“I’ve heard people talk about there’s nothing for them to do,” Wise said. “But we have to remember that we have culpability too.”