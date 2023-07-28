WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — All across the DMV people are trying to find some relief from the heat, while still enjoying their weekend plans.

Nate Britt, who was at the Wharf Friday night said “it’s unreasonably hot.”

“Really, we’re enjoying it,” Nate Britt said, “I know it is record breaking, but at the same time it’s beautiful.”

Nate Britt was celebrating his wife, Melody Britt’s, birthday. The two cooled off with a breeze by the water.

“It’s been beautiful out here, there’s a nice breeze and you get a lot of vitamin D,” said Melody Britt.

In the District, the heat index exceeded 100 degrees on Friday. Temperatures are predicted to be around 94 degrees again on Saturday.

“It’s very hot!” Maria Contreras said.

Contreras parked her family at a splash pad Friday night.

“Too much hot today so we come to the Wharf to eat something delicious here, and my son take a little shower in the water,” she said.

Meanwhile the evening heat proved to be a little too much for Jasmine Nazarett, who was outside with her friend.

“We decided to grab some ice cream to cool down a little bit, but we were just talking about maybe it’s time to get moving because it’s starting to get really hot,” she said.

Nazarett said it’s important to make sure those who have no choice but to be outside are being taken care of during this extreme heat.

“We’re choosing to be out here but there are a lot of folks who don’t have that choice,” she said.