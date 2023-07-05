WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser activated a Hot Weather Emergency in D.C. from Wednesday, July 5 to Saturday, July 8.

Heat indexes are expected to reach 95 degrees Fahrenheit or higher during these days. Cooling centers will be available throughout the District.

Residents are urged to stay cool, check on their senior or other vulnerable neighbors and call (202) 399-7093 for unsheltered residents in need of free transportation to a nearby cooling center.

Here are some tips to help protect yourself and others from extreme hot weather, according to a release from Bowser’s office:

Staying indoors when possible: find places in the shade or with air conditioning to seek relief from the heat. Residents may find their closest cooling center using the District’s interactive map.

Checking in on your neighbors: young children, the elderly, and those with access and functional needs are the most vulnerable in our community.

Drinking plenty of fluids: increase your fluid intake but don’t drink liquids that contain alcohol, caffeine, or large amounts of sugar.

Keeping pets indoors: walk pets early in the morning, give pets plenty of water and do not leave pets in vehicles, which can reach dangerous temperatures within 10 minutes. For all animal emergencies, including animals left outside in extreme temperatures or in vehicles, please call the Humane Rescue Alliance at (202) 723-5730.

Wearing appropriate clothing and sunscreen: pick lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing, and wide brimmed hats. Using a SPF 15 or higher sunscreen is best.

The District’s Spray Parks will also be available.

There are also low-barrier shelters that are open 24 hours year-round available to unsheltered residents. The release listed the following locations:

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women – DC General Building 9 at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

LGTBQ+

LGBTQ+ Adult Low-Barrier Shelter at 400 50th Street SE

Families seeking emergency shelter can dial 311 at any time.

For more information about services provided during a heat emergency, please visit heat.dc.gov or call the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center by dialing 311.