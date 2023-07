WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Mayor Muriel Bowser activated the Heat Emergency on Saturday due to heat indices.

By 3:00 p.m., it is going to feel like 100 degrees outside. Officials want to remind people to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and check on seniors, neighbors, and pets.

If you see someone in need contact the Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or 311 or call 911 for an immediate safety risk