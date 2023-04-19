This is the third time this year House Republicans have rejected DC legislation

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The House of Representatives voted to block another piece of legislation from the D.C. Council on Wednesday — this time, it was the body’s police reform legislation.

This rare action of interference came just over a month after the U.S. Senate upheld a historic House vote striking down the District’s revised criminal code.

“Progressive policies from the District Council continue to hamstring District officers and needlessly place them in unsafe situations,” said U.S. Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), who spearheaded the police reform rejection as the head of the House’s Oversight Committee.

Several Democrats sided with Republicans in the vote, which came down to 229 representatives voting to block the bill.

D.C. Police Union President Gregg Pemberton strongly opposed the Council’s bill. He said voting it down to help hold officers more accountable had to happen to help recruit more officers.

Pemberton said that all major crimes — like murders and carjackings — are spiking because of the reform bill. He said that the bill gave potential future officers pause in joining a department where they may not feel welcomed.

“We’ve lost 500 police officers,” he said. “This can all be attributed to the anti-police language that’s in this bill.”

President Joe Biden has reportedly threatened to veto the House measure — an act the president did not take when Congress was voting on the revised criminal code.

On the House floor before the vote, D.C. Delegate Eleanor Holmes Norton said problems with police recruitment had little to do with the council’s reform bill.

“The difficulty law enforcement agencies across the country have with recruitment and retention predate the police reforms enacted after the killing of George Floyd,” Norton said.

Some D.C. residents like Cooper Rumrill didn’t think Congress should be meddling in District affairs. Rumrill said he felt that officials were playing politics by picking on the city’s crime problems.

“We’ve already put together legislation that our elected officials agree with,” Rumrill said. “Autonomy of our own city/state government is crucial in order to make sure the city/state that we live in functions.”

Maija Budow of D.C. also had concerns about the GOP interfering in the District’s affairs.

“People living here should have representatives who represent them and they should have their own rules,” Budow said.

While admitting it’s a slippery slope to have Congress meddling, Pemberton said this was needed to help fight crime in his eyes.

“Unfortunately we were left with no choice. I would prefer not to be in front of Congress asking them not to intervene in District law,” Pemberton said. “Unfortunately for the past two and a half years we’ve met with every single council member, met with their staffs. What we’ve been told is that we don’t belong as part of the conversation.”