Members are debating whether taxpayer dollars should go toward luring the Washington Commanders to D.C. with a new stadium deal

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The House Oversight Committee is set to vote Wednesday on whether to send a bill out of committee that would allow District officials to redevelop the RFK Stadium site and pave the way for the city to lure the Washington Commanders back to D.C.

But the morning debate hit a snag because one committee member, U.S. Rep. Scott Perry (R-Pa.), pushed for an amendment that wouldn’t allow the District to use the taxpayer dollars for any type of luring the Commanders to D.C.

“We shouldn’t use public funds to pay for a redevelopment of a site that could benefit “a multibillion-dollar franchise,” Perry said during the debate.

After his measure was voted down in a voice vote by committee members, he called for a roll call vote in the afternoon.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, who attended the hearing but did not speak, told reporters during the voting delay that she was “grateful” for Oversight Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.), and Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton “for moving this important bill that’s going to finally give us the ability to have a mixed of uses at RFK campus.”

“We think that everyone should be voting against the Perry amendment. It is a clear attack on D.C. home rule and the right of D.C. residents to be able to invest in revitalizing RFK stadium,” Bowser said. “That’s a simple principle that we advance in everything that we do. The Congress shouldn’t be telling us how to spend our money.”

Bowser had an unusual ally in Comer, who found common ground with her on the issue of RFK. He said during the morning debate that his committee has been “critical” of D.C. over how it handles crime prevention, “but we need to be helpful when it comes” to helping the District create jobs and development through the legislation.

If approved, the RFK Memorial Stadium Campus Revitalization Act would lengthen D.C.’s lease with the federal government for the RFK land for up to 99 years. In addition, the 190-acre site would be used for housing and retail development — and also for a new possible stadium for the Commanders.

U.S. Representative Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) said to reporters after the delayed vote, “I don’t think we ought to be dictating to the District of Columbia how it can use its own finances.”

The committee is expected back Wednesday afternoon to vote on Perry’s amendment and then the bill itself. Congressional officials said that if it passes, it could go to the full House floor in a few weeks.