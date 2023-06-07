WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Congressional Republicans criticized D.C.’s election laws on Wednesday during an hours-long hearing.

Democrats on the GOP-controlled House Oversight and Administration Committee contended that Republicans are trying to make a national example out of DC to score political points for future elections.

Republicans want to take a sledgehammer to D.C.’s election laws. They said there are many issues, including the fact that non-citizens will be allowed to vote starting next year.

City officials said that this discussion is yet another example of Congressional micromanagement of the District — a city that has unsuccessfully fought for statehood for decades under its mantra “taxation without representation.”

Wendy Weiser, the democracy director of the Brennan Center for Justice who testified at the hearing, was critical of the GOP effort.

“The problem is not voter fraud. We’ve just had two of the most secure federal elections in American history,” Weiser told the committee. “The problem is a sustained, anti-Democratic push to reduce access to voting meddle in election administration and create a climate of fear around elections while under-investing in real access and security needs.”

Republicans are seeking other changes, including requiring that voters show a photo ID — which D.C. officials do not require — and banning the city from distributing mail-in ballots to voters. They also want to limit drop boxes and stop same-day registration to vote.

D.C. officials said these proposals usurp their long-standing home rule, especially after a move spearheaded by Congressional Republicans with the help of some Democrats and President Joe Biden blocked the District’s overhaul of the criminal code.

Charles Spies, an election law attorney based in D.C., testified that the GOP-backed American Confidence in Elections Act actually bolsters election integrity.

“That should be our goal with D.C. reforms… to ensure D.C. elections are well run and transparent. Cleaning up voter rolls, adding voter ID requirements, prohibiting ballot harvesting, ending noncitizen voting and expanding effective election observation,” he said.

D.C. officials did not agree with this viewpoint. City Council Chairman Phil Mendelson told DC News Now one day before the hearing that there’s never been any provable fraud in the District.