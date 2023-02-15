WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — After the National Park Service closed McPherson Square Wednesday morning, homeless advocates say a lot of people from McPherson Square are likely to congregate elsewhere, though some resources have been provided by the District.

Shelter beds are already nearing capacity and with some pandemic-era programs ending and renovations taking place, some are worried D.C. could run out of space.

Nonprofits and the D.C. government have been working to find resources for the dozens of people kicked out of McPherson square Wednesday, but some say it’s not enough.

“Being matched to a housing voucher isn’t the same as actually having housing. It’s currently taking several months for people to move from the point of being identified as, OK, you’re eligible for a housing voucher to actually moving into housing,” said Annemarie Cuccia, a reporter for Street Sense, a paper focused on housing and homelessness that is sold by many vendors experiencing homelessness.

“I think a lot of people are saying, you know, we would love like, we want vouchers like we would like to be able to get into housing, but that moving people around people often losing contact with their case manager might not be the best way to do that,” Cuccia said.

Some people have found temporary housing in hotels through D.C.’s PEP-V program that started during the pandemic for medically vulnerable people. But that will be ending soon.

“That program had about 660 beds. And there’s not a firm date on closure yet, but they’re not allowing more people to enter and I think it’s closing by the end of the fiscal year,” Cuccia said.

Another two shelters will be temporarily closed for renovation this summer. Cuccia says totaling 787 beds lost over the next year. But some don’t want to be in shelters for safety reasons.

“Some advocates have called for either PEP-V to continue to be funded or for another noncongregate shelter to open,” Cuccia said.

On Monday, Mayor Bowser touted a new building called the Ethel to house the homeless in apartments and give them job resources in-house — but it won’t help everyone.

“I only heard of this place today, just a few minutes ago. Why should that be? We are not being educated enough,” said Mary J, who is currently homeless.

DC News Now did reach out to the D.C. Department of Health and Human Services for answers about what the district is specifically doing to get people into housing and fix these problems but has not heard back.