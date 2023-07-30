WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Wednesday marks the 100th anniversary of the passing of Warren G. Harding. The Death of the 19th President of the United States led to one of the most unusual swearing ceremonies in our country’s history.

Normally when a president takes the oath of office, it’s administered by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court on the steps of the capitol.

On the night of Aug. 2, 1923, the Coolidges went to sleep at about 9:00 p.m., fully expecting for it to be a normal night. At about midnight, a gentleman drove up from Bridgewater saying that he had received the news from the telephone that President Harding had passed away in San Francisco.

After hearing the news, Colonel John Coolidge woke up his son, Calvin, and alerted him of the fact that he is now President. At 2:47 a.m., Colonel John swore in his son as president of the United States.

For many of us, it’s strange that the President’s father was able to swear him in. But earlier that year, in February, Colonel John filed his commission with the county that allowed him to be Notary Public. So, in August, he was the only person present who had the ability to administer an oath.