WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you’ve been out to a restaurant recently, you’ve likely seen “GF” on the menu. The letters indicate foods that are gluten-free for people with celiac disease.

According to Celiac Disease Foundation, the autoimmune disease affects 1 in 100 people worldwide and “occurs in genetically predisposed people where the ingestion of gluten leads to damage in the small intestine.”

Nutritionist Jen Silverman and personal chef Dara Lyubinksy joined DC News Now Monday morning to talk about easy gluten-free meals people in the DMV can make at home. Silverman and Lyubinksy say staying away from wheat, rye, and barley is key.

Both gluten-free experts tell DC News Now there are simple gluten-free foods that you may have at home: fruits, vegetables, cottage cheese, yogurt, soups, and salads.

For more information, you can visit Silverman and Lyubinksy online at https://www.jensilvermannutrition.com/ and www.wellfedbynourish.com.