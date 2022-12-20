WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — If you are a last-minute shopper, you may want to slow down in the race to find that perfect holiday gift if you are on social media to buy it.

Consumer experts say scammers are going after people with fake ads on various platforms.

Melanie McGovern with the Better Business Bureau says, “The biggest issue is people who are passively shopping on social media.” She adds “we are all scrolling on our phones, we see something, and we click buy. And then suddenly, we’re not getting that item.”

McGovern says the latest BBB report found that 25 percent of people reported being targeted by a scam while browsing social media.

McGovern tells DC News Now to avoid social media ad scams: research the company before purchasing, look up reviews on other websites and pay with a credit card.