WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – A bomb threat targeting Howard University evacuated students for the second time in one week early Friday morning.

Students in East and West Towers were notified of the threat by a Bison SAFE alert around 2:30am. On Tuesday night, a similar alert went out evacuating Cook Hall.

First responders arrived at the university and cleared it within a few hours.

“It’s scary, I’m not going to lie,” said student Jordan Fletcher. “It’s just nerve wrecking that it’s even an issue.”

Fletcher believes it’s likely that another threat will be made this year.

“You can’t sleep before class without having to worry. I feel like unfortunately it might happen again,” she said.

This is the eighth bomb threat made at the university so far this year, according to University President Wayne A. I. Frederick.

And Howard is not alone. Historically Black Colleges and Universities all across the country have experienced a surge in threats.

The FBI is conducting an ongoing investigation into bomb threats made against both HBCU’s and houses of worship. According to the agency, 57 institutions were targeted between January 4th and February 16th of this year.

In a letter sent to the community, Frederick said, “This is terrorism, and it must stop… In the coming hours, I will be speaking to as many law enforcement agencies and elected federal officials as I can to ensure that the gravity of this situation is elevated and prioritized.”

That’s what student Leona Thompson wants to see happen.

“This should be treated as high priority in my opinion,” said Thompson.

“It’s honestly ridiculous that an HBCU has to go through this. We are literal college students. We are just trying to get an education. And move on. There’s no reason why we should have to go through this extra trauma. In addition to being black, in addition to receiving bomb threats weekly,” she said.

In a statement, the FBI said it is working with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies on this issue. And, the agency said it takes every threat seriously.