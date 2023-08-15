WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University officials said Tuesday they are committed to increased security on campus after two reported incidents happened last weekend that were instigated by young people not affiliated with the college.

In a virtual town hall for students and their parents, top brass from Howard said that there was a crowd of unruly youth who were dispersed by the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) from Banneker Park across from the campus.

Then a short time later, there was a melee at a Subway sandwich shop on Georgia Avenue that was taped by several people and spread on social media platforms, officials said. They also said that Howard University students were not the ones that started the melee.

“Over this weekend, we had two very disturbing events and I want to be clear about that,” the university’s police chief Marcus Lyles, said. “They were disgusting events.”

Lyles said the incidents were started by juveniles that are on the radar of both his police force and MPD because some of these young people are part of a fight club that go around starting random fights.

It’s led to questions about safety in and around the college campus in Northwest D.C., less than a week before students return for the fall semester.

“Washington, D.C. is having a tough time right now,” Lyles said. “There are too many guns on the street, too many juveniles that are conducting violent crimes.”

One such incident happened last month where construction worker, Rafael Adolfo Gomez, was shot and killed on Howard’s campus in an attempted robbery early in the morning.

“We want to ensure that our students feel safe on campus,” Tashni Dubroy, the university’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, said. “That’s our No. 1 priority. We talk about it all the time.”

Lyles said that a contractor with the university and a lieutenant with the police force have been disciplined over concerns that students were not being properly heard regarding the two situations that erupted last weekend.

“I’ve opened up an internal investigation immediately,” Lyles said.

It was not clear if students at the university were targeted, but some Howard students had already come back to campus, according to Dubroy. It’s a “vulnerable population” since many are new to the District, Dubroy said..

“We want you to have a good time,” Dubroy said to the students during the virtual town hall. “What we are not going to tolerate is anybody trying to bully our students.”