WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University (HU) sent a letter out to its community Sunday after another incident of “unruly behavior” on campus over the weekend.

In the letter, President Wayne A. I. Frederick said there was “unruly behavior” Saturday night near the Howard Plaza Towers residence halls. Frederick said that according to the Metropolitan Police Department and the D.C. government, the people involved were juveniles who officials found “have been engaging in disorderly conduct across the city this summer.”

While we have no information or reports that any Howard University students were physically harmed, there appears to be disorderly conduct with respect to juveniles yelling, taunting, and displaying threatening behavior around the Plaza Towers last night. I continue to be extremely troubled by the recent incidents that have disrupted our campus community. There is simply no need for young people, or anyone, to engage in behavior that is offensive, threatening, or harassing towards others; and we condemn any such behavior directed especially toward our students. Letter from Howard University President Wayne A. I. Frederick

HU officials held a virtual town hall the previous week addressing crime on and near the campus.

Frederick’s letter said that the university has increased safety personnel and created a safety corridor in parts of the campus as ways to improve security. The school had also installed more cameras and plan to install more over the coming months.

The letter said that Mayor Muriel Bowser and MPD had confirmed to Frederick that they were “focusing on and prioritizing this issue.”

He said he planned to keep the community updated with any other developments.