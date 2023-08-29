WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Howard University’s Peace of Mind (POM) device is being used to keep students and faculty safe.

Sophomore Dylan Gaines, who witnessed an assault near his dorm, recently started using the device.

“In the wake of the recent stuff that’s been going on, all the crime, everything,” he said.

It’s small enough to fit on a key chain.

Howard University police have been using the system since at least 2019, but some students are still getting accustomed to it.

Marcus Lyles, chief of campus police, reminded students and faculty about its benefits in a virtual town hall about safety last week.

“If you’re off campus, you’re away from campus, you push it three times and it connects with the local municipal law enforcement agencies,” Chief Lyles said.

The device is connected to an app that tracks users’ locations.

“I get reports every morning, briefings on it,” Chief Lyles said.

Lyles says police should respond “in minutes,” once they are alerted through POM.