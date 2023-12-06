WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Human Rescue Alliance (HRA) is waiving adoption fees for all animals starting Friday, Dec. 8 until Sunday, Dec. 10.

The HRA has over 200 animals such as dogs, cats, rabbits, turtles, hamsters, guinea pigs, a mouse and chickens that are looking for new homes.

To adopt from the HRA this weekend, head over to 71 Oglethorpe St. NW or 1201 New York Ave. NE, from noon to 7 p.m. for walk-in adoptions.

Those interested in animals in foster homes can contact the foster parent by emailing the animal’s adoption profile on the HRA site.

Adoptable animals will also make an appearance at the Fitzgerald Auto Mall in Gaithersburg, Md., located at 904 Russell Ave. on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

