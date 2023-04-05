WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Education funding cuts were on the minds of many on Wednesday, and the D.C. City Council got an earful.

More than 400 speakers were signed up to address the council’s oversight committee, which heard several hours of Zoom call testimony from the public about Mayor Muriel Bowser’s suggested budget.

The mayor’s proposed budget boosts per pupil funding but it does decrease funding for some schools in the District as the D.C. government faces leaner financial times.

From principals to teachers to those with children in the DC school system, they spoke with passion about saving everything from maintaining certain programs to just keeping funding levels at what they were in the past.

“When I testified before you in February, I asked you to prepare to give our schools a substantive and a deliberative infusion of funding,” said Eboni-Rose Thompson, the president of the DC State Board of Education. “I told you then as I tell you now, I used the word infusion deliberately.”

Thompson said DCPS is “projecting significant enrollment losses” in her ward.

The council did not expect the sheer number of people testifying.

“There were a lot of individuals who signed up to testify. In fact, the witness list that I have is 417. I don’t think we’ve ever had that many folks testify at an education hearing,” said Council Chairman Phil Mendelson before the hearing began.

“My guess is because this hearing is about the budget for those agencies and there is concern about what the mayor proposed,” he continued.

Some like Jasmine Brann, the principal of Tyler Elementary School, said they were worried about the lack of school resource officers to help keep schools safe.

“Simply, we need help. The SRO program in my opinion should be reinstated,” Brann said. “SROs support juveniles and general crime prevention and intervention through the power of relationships and mentoring.”

The council committee is expected to hear testimony about the budget from education leaders such as DCPS Chancellor Lewis Ferebee on Friday. The full council will likely vote for the budget in mid-May.

Councilman Robert White feels the concern. Education and how it’s funded, he said, is critically important.

“We need to make sure our educators and our support staff have the support that they need,” he said. “Right now that is not the case. The majority of our schools are losing funding where their dollars are not going as far.”