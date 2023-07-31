WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Hundreds of people showed up to RFK stadium to get an anti-theft software installed to their cars.

This comes after thousands of cars have been broken into and stolen across the DMV using just a USB cord.

“On June the third, I got up to go to work and then when I went outside, my car was gone, and I was like, ‘oh my god,'” Willie Price said.

Price had her car stolen in front of her Fort Washington apartments. She is one of thousands of car theft victims across the DMV.

“When I got it back, they had tinted the windows, they had blacked all the writing out and put Michigan tags on it and everything. I’ve found two gun boxes in the back,” Price said.

When she learned about Hyundai’s anti-theft software event in D.C., she made her way to the stadium. Price said she refuses to let anyone take what she worked hard for again.

“I’ve had to pay a deductible. I had to buy new tags. I had to get the inside cleaned,” she said. “I love my car because it’s mine. Its paid for, I own it. I’m so glad I came.”

Hyundai found a solution to put their customers at ease. A scanning tool is placed in each car to install the anti-theft software, which prevents most thefts for their models ranging from 2011 to 2022.

Olivia Barratt said her car was broken into in front of her D.C. home last week. She said she now feels a sense of relief.

“It’s really unfortunate. I’m glad that the company is doing something about it,” she said. “I guess I feel a little bit safer.”

Over the past few days, the event has been able to install the upgrade in more than a thousand vehicles at the RFK stadium alone.

Anyone who missed the last day at RFK stadium, can still head to a local Hyundai dealer and can also get a free steering wheel lock.