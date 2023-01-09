QUINCY, Mass. (DC News Now) – The husband of a missing real estate executive who works in Washington, D.C. appeared in court in Masssachusetts Monday after police arrested him for obstructing their investigation into his wife’s disappearance.

Ana Walshe, 39, has been missing since New Year’s Day. Police arrested her husband, Brian Walshe, 46, on charges of Imitation of a Witness and Misleading a Police Investigation on Jan. 8.

Walshe appeared in Quincy District Court Monday where prosecutors said he lied to investigators about the day Ana disappeared and what he was doing that day.

Walshe pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Ana last was seen at her home in Cohasset, Mass. on New Year’s Day. She lives there with her husband and three children. Ana was supposed to take a rideshare to Boston Logan International Airport around 4 a.m. and then fly to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington County, Va. on a work-related trip. Her LInkedIn profile says she is Regional General Manager, Washington DC Area for Tishman Speyer, a real estate firm that’s headquartered in New York.

Investigators said they found only one airline ticket in Ana’s name. It was dated Jan. 3. They confirmed that Ana never boarded the plane at Logan. They weren’t able to say whether she used a rideshare service.

Ana’s cell phone last pinged at her home on Justice Cushing Way in Cohasset on Jan. 2, the day after Walshe said his wife left. He and Ana’s coworkers reported her missing on Jan. 4.

Members of the Metropolitan Police Department went to Ana’s town house in the Friendship Heights neighborhod of D.C. the day she was reported missing. Officers didn’t find her there, and they said nothing appeared to be out of the ordinary.

22News (WWLP) in Springfield, Mass. said that Walshe was on house arrest, pending sentencing in a federal case, but that he told police he went to his mother’s house on Jan. 1 and got lost. He supposedly told them he also went to Whole Foods and CVS, but security footage from the businesses didn’t show him there. There were no reciept to prove he was there, either.

As part of his probation, Walshe was required to report anytime he left his home. During this time, he only had reported that he took his son for ice cream. WWLP said during his arraignment Monday, however, prosecutors said surveillance showed that Walshe went to a Home Depot on Jan. 2 around 4 p.m. and bought about $450 worth of cleaning supplies, including mops, a bucket, and drop cloths. They said Walshe also bought tape.

During the execution of a search warrant at the Walshes’ home in Cohasset, investigators found blood in the basement and a knife with blood on it. As of Monday, there was not a clear indication that either was connected to the case. No charges related to Ana’s disappearance were filed against her husband.

Walshe’s bail was set at $500,000 cash, $500 million surety. He was scheduled to appear in court via teleconference on Feb. 9.

Tishman Speyer provided DC News Now with this statement Monday: “We are actively assisting the local authorities in their ongoing search for our beloved colleague, Ana, and are praying for her safe return.”