WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A hypothermia alert is in effect across the District.
The alert began at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will last through Thursday morning, when temperatures are expected to be 33 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, according to the District.
Wednesday also marked the first day of hypothermia season in D.C., which lasts through March.
In response, D.C. is expanding shelter capacity.
“The District of Columbia makes sure every time there is a hypothermia alert and throughout the cold season that anyone who needs a shelter bed has a safe, warm place to come inside,” said Laura Zeilinger, Director of the Department of Human Services. “It’s crucial people know there is a safe welcoming place they can come inside.”
Shelters are available at the following locations:
Low-Barrier Shelters:
Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours.
Men
- 801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE
- Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE
- Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE
- New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE
LGTBQ+
- Living Life Alternatives at 400 50th Street SE
Women
- Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE
- Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW
- Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW
Hypothermia Overflow Shelters:
The following hypothermia overflow sites are open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. during the entire hypothermia season from November 1 to March 31.
Men
- Church of Epiphany at 1317 G Street NW
- KBEC- Family Life Center at 4100 South Capitol Street SE
- Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue NW
- Naylor Road at 2603 Naylor Road SE
- Emery at 1725 Lincoln Road NE
Women
- Eve’s Place at 2210B Adams Place NE
- Salvation Army- Harbor Lights at 2100 New York Avenue NE
- Naylor Road at 2601 Naylor Road SE
Families experiencing homelessness or needing warming items can call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920-A Rhode Island Ave., NE.
If you or someone you know needs help getting to a shelter, you can call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Or, call 3-1-1.