WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A hypothermia alert is in effect across the District.

The alert began at 7 p.m. on Wednesday and will last through Thursday morning, when temperatures are expected to be 33 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, according to the District.

Wednesday also marked the first day of hypothermia season in D.C., which lasts through March.

In response, D.C. is expanding shelter capacity.

“The District of Columbia makes sure every time there is a hypothermia alert and throughout the cold season that anyone who needs a shelter bed has a safe, warm place to come inside,” said Laura Zeilinger, Director of the Department of Human Services. “It’s crucial people know there is a safe welcoming place they can come inside.”

Shelters are available at the following locations:

Low-Barrier Shelters:

Low-barrier shelters for individuals operate year-round. All low-barrier shelters remain open 24 hours.

Men

801 East Shelter at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place Shelter at 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery Shelter at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue Shelter at 1355-57 New York Avenue NE

LGTBQ+

Living Life Alternatives at 400 50th Street SE

Women

Harriet Tubman Shelter for Women at 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Patricia Handy Place for Women Extension at 1009 11th Street NW

Saint Josephine Bakhita at 6010 Georgia Avenue NW

Hypothermia Overflow Shelters:

The following hypothermia overflow sites are open from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. during the entire hypothermia season from November 1 to March 31.

Men

Church of Epiphany at 1317 G Street NW

KBEC- Family Life Center at 4100 South Capitol Street SE

Salvation Army at 3335 Sherman Avenue NW

Naylor Road at 2603 Naylor Road SE

Emery at 1725 Lincoln Road NE

Women

Eve’s Place at 2210B Adams Place NE

Salvation Army- Harbor Lights at 2100 New York Avenue NE

Naylor Road at 2601 Naylor Road SE

Families experiencing homelessness or needing warming items can call the Shelter Hotline at (202) 399-7093 or visit the Virginia Williams Family Resource Center at 920-A Rhode Island Ave., NE.

If you or someone you know needs help getting to a shelter, you can call the shelter hotline at (202) 399-7093. Or, call 3-1-1.