FORT WASHINGTON, Md. (DC News Now) — Celia Gill says she has suffered profound heartbreak after having to bury her daughter.

Her first-born daughter Samya was gunned down in D.C. last month while she was eight-months pregnant. Her case has not been solved despite a $25,000 reward leading to an arrest for the gunmen.

Gill’s daughter was killed but her daughter’s baby, Zailey, survived and is turning one-month-old on July 15. The shooting made national headlines as it happened in broad daylight.

“I can’t pick up the phone to call her anymore,” Gill said of her daughter. “I can’t hear her cry about if she’s going to be a great mom to her baby, and I find myself saying something is missing.”

Gill said her daughter had big dreams. Samya modeled and could sing. She had entrepreneurial instincts and hoped to be a social media influencer, she said.

“She was good in school. Her teachers loved her,” Gill said. “They always told me that she’s going to be something.”

Her daughter was traveling on 37th street in Southeast D.C. with her boyfriend on June 15 when gunmen opened fire on the car during the day, leaving bullet holes mostly on the passenger side.

They drove a little more than a mile away before stopping near a McDonald’s at Minnesota Avenue and Dix Street in the Northeast. That’s where police and emergency crews took Samya to a nearby hospital where she died.

“I was thinking she is going to fight. She’s going to make it,” Gill said of her daughter.

Samya’s boyfriend who had also been shot but not seriously wounded made the call to Gill who was shopping that day. Her boyfriend said, “‘Mom, Samya got shot in the head.'”

“When I got the call, I left everything,” she said. “I went to the parking lot to get into the car, but I couldn’t make it to the car. I just fell out to the ground.”

Later at the hospital, Gill said the reality set in.

“I saw her laying there and I just knew within my heart that at that she wasn’t going to make it,” she said.

Gill said the pain she feels is “often times unrelenting.”

“Just not being able to come to terms of who did this,” she said. “The last time I spoke with someone [the police], they were saying they haven’t gotten any suspects yet. So I’m not satisfied.”

Gill said the shooting wasn’t random.

“I know for a fact, within my heart, [that] my daughter wasn’t the target,” she said.

More than $21,000 has been raised for Baby Zailey who came home last week after weeks in the hospital who is doing healthy and well, according to Gill.

“She looks identical to my daughter,” she said.

Gill said she doesn’t know how she will heal from the tragedy.

“I do know that I have to stay strong for that baby and my other children,” Gill said.