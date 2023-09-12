The chain said in a post that the store was closing due to its "landlord's decision" to not renew the lease.

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C.-area ice cream chain announced that it would be closing one of its locations in October.

Ice Cream Jubilee posted on Instagram Tuesday saying that its location on T Street would be closing on Oct. 16.

We are writing with sad news. Our 1407 T St NW location will be closing on October 16th due to our landlord’s decision not to renew our lease. We are actively in conversations about securing another space in the area. We are committed to this neighborhood, and more importantly, to you, our wonderful customers. Ice Cream Jubilee Instagram post

The chain said that its stores on Walter Street in Navy Yard and Ballston Quarter in Arlington, Va. would still be open. A new location at Reston Town Center will also be opening in early 2024.