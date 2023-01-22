WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Sunday marks the first day of the Lunar New Year, with 2023 celebrating the year of the Rabbit. More importantly, it marks a return to in-person celebrations in Washington DC’s Chinatown for the first time in two years.

Lunar new year celebrations in the district were put on pause in 2020 and are finally returning to the streets of Chinatown. Phillip Lee, a lion dance performer with the Chinese Youth Club, is excited to perform in the annual parade, as he’s done since he was 15 years old.

“It’s always exciting to be able to show our tradition of the New Year,” Lee said. “After two years it’s been a while but we’ve done performances here and there outside of the New Year. It definitely feels good to again, celebrate in the streets.”

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association organizes the celebrations in collaboration with different organizations across the District. They hope the celebrations are enjoyed by not only the members of the Chinese community but also by others across the city and the DMV.

“Lunar New Year is the one celebration that the Chinese community, but not just Chinese but really all of Chinatown and other Asian communities celebrate, you know, we don’t own any other type of holiday,” Jack Lee, first deputy chairman of the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association, said.

CCBA Chairman Victor Quinto was excited to welcome community members and visitors back to Chinatown, especially after a two-year hiatus.

“This event is very important not only for the Chinese community, but it’s also for the entire community around the city,” Quinto explained. “We’re trying to show the culture to others and the next generation.”

Many parents I spoke to are grateful for the opportunity to educate their children about their culture. Gary Wong and Kenny Lew’s sons perform the traditional lion dance and will be in this year’s parade. While the boys are excited about the food of the festival, their parents are excited to teach them about the tradition of the New Year.

“Growing up in the suburbs, you know, they don’t have much exposure to the Chinese culture,” Wong explained. “So it’s really important for my family and Kenny’s family just to get them more accustomed to the culture, and so they can appreciate it more.”

Katherine Rodriguez couldn’t agree more. She explains that her son, Jacob, attends an immersion school in Maryland but also learns and performs the traditional lion dance at the Chinese Youth Club.

“Having him participate in the lion dance and CYC really helps him understand, and learn more about his Chinese culture,” Katherine explained.

Jacob also shared his love for the traditional dance and explained that he has gotten many of his classmates involved after showing them dances in the classroom.

“I love that performing for everybody and I just like sharing my culture with anybody,” Jacob said.

The celebrations will continue for the next 15 days across the DMV. For more information about the CCBA and other events around the DMV, please visit their website.