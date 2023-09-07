WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) said it would be increasing Metrorail service for the 11th time since last summer, beginning Sept. 11.

WMATA said the boost in peak time service on the Red, Blue, Silver, Green and Yellow lines was to meet the increase in ridership it has been experiencing.

Trains are expected to run more frequently from around 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and from around 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

WMATA noted that it is running more train service than ever before in its 47-year history.

The chart below details the exact frequencies:

(WMATA)

“This service increase is another win for our customers and a testament to Metro staff who have worked hard to restore safe, frequent service. We have great service levels available, and we hope that our region and customers use the system, and we see ridership continue to grow,” said Metro General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Randy Clarke.

For more information, you can visit WMATA’s website.