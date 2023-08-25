More patrols are seen on campus following two homicides near the university in July

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Students at Catholic University will see and feel more security around campus this fall.

As classes begin Monday, students said they are already seeing how increased patrol measures are giving them assurances that they will feel safer after a deadly summer that caused concern.

“I think the school is doing a good job of keeping us safe,” said Mia Ventura, an incoming freshman who walked on campus with her friend and fellow freshman, Emily Mejia.

Ventura said she and her family were initially worried due to violent incidents near campus this summer.

Two murders in July near the university sent shockwaves through students and officials. One murder included the death of a Kentucky high school teacher.

“My family was concerned when we saw it on the news,” Ventura said. “I was definitely concerned. We had a safety meeting today that was required for all students and we have the numbers to DPS (Department of Public Safety) and there’s a bunch of different resources that they offer that help us feel safe.”

School officials have stepped up foot, bike and car patrols on campus. There have also been safety walks for students and safety classes, students said.

Tresa Draves is a law student at the university. She had some initial concerns about safety, especially because of the murders.

“Right when we heard about them, I did feel a little bit unsafe,” she said.

And now does Draves feel safe?

“But the administration was pretty quick on sending emails out, getting new patrols around,” she added. “There’s a lot more security.”

Matthew Brown, who is a junior at the university, said he feels safe.

“The school definitely has been upping the ante, upping the effort because it can be a little bit concerning with things going on in the area,” Brown said.

Mejia agreed and said that the university has covered all the safety bases.

“There are patrols at all times, especially at night,” she said. “We’d always catch them. Whatever corner you are at, there’s always a patrol.”