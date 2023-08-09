WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Book lovers, it’s your day to shine.

In honor of National Book Lovers Day, DC News Now is highlighted some of the most charming independent bookstores in D.C., according to Washington.org.

One of the many quirks inside of Capitol Hill Books. (Gabby Allen / DC News Now)

Capitol Hill Books: 657 C Street, SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

Founded in 1991, Capitol Hill Books has become a staple of the Eastern Market area. They’re stocked with three stories-worth of new, used and rare books.

Kramers: 1517 Connecticut Avenue, NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

Established in 1976, this cafe-bookstore hybrid has become a prime spot in DuPont Circle for book lovers and foodies alike.

Politics and Prose: 5015 Connecticut Avenue NW (multiple locations)

Politics and Prose first opened in 1984 with just two employees. It now occupies two branch locations with a staff of over 100 employees, according to its website. The bookstore has a variety of genres to browse and regularly hosts events.

The Lantern: 3241 P Street, NW, Washington, D.C., 20007

The Lantern is a shop for used and rare books, founded and run by book-loving volunteers. The store’s mission is to provide financial assistance to women at Bryn Mawr College, according to its website.

Second Story Books: 2000 P St., NW, Washington, D.C. 20036

Second Story Books’ website says it has become one of the largest used and rare bookstores in the world since it was established in 1974.

MahoganyBooks: 1231 Good Hope Rd., SE Washington, D.C. 20020

Located in Anacostia, MahogonyBooks is a bookstore dedicated to sharing literature “written for, by, or about people of the African Diaspora,” says its website.

East City Bookshop: 645 Pennsylvania Ave. SE #100, Washington, D.C. 20003

Since opening in 2016, East City Bookshop has sold an array of genres and regularly hosts book clubs and author events.