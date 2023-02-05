The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating how an inmate died in their custody. Photo credit to the Metropolitan Police Department

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department was investigating how an inmate died in their custody.

Just four hours after 44-year-old Marquez Parker was arrested on Thursday, he was found unresponsive in a holding cell at the Second District cell block.

Parker faced armed kidnapping charges after a police investigation found he forced a woman into a car at gunpoint and then struck her with the gun back in July of last year.

He was arrested without incident on Thursday, February 2 shortly before 7 a.m. by the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force. He was taken to the Second District cell block, where officers found him unconscious and not breathing during a check around 10:45 a.m.

DC Fire and EMS were immediately notified, and police administered Narcan, began CPR and attempted to utilize an AED. However, DC Fire and EMS declared there were no signs consistent with life.

The Metropolitan Police Department will be conducting an internal investigation into this incident and Parker’s body has been sent to the Chief Medical Examiner’s office.