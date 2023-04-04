WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — There’s light at the end of the tunnel — literally.

Metro’s Yellow Line — which stretches from Prince George’s County, Maryland to Fairfax County, Virginia — has been shuttered since September 2022. On Tuesday, the transit agency announced that it will reopen for passenger service on May 7, 2023.

The Yellow Line has been undergoing quite a structural makeover in recent months. 85 feet underground, a tunnel that connects D.C. to Virginia has been relined with steel to prevent further flooding. Above ground, the Yellow Line bridge, which crosses the Potomac River, had nearly 100 new bearings installed.

“We had a lot of leaks coming into the tunnel, and if we did not repair the liner, the tunnel could have potentially flooded,” said Tatiana Kotrikova, a senior program manager with Metro who’s overseeing the project.

When the Yellow Line shut down last year, it forced some riders to add more time to their commute. Without a direct connection between the L’Enfant Plaza and Pentagon stations, riders had to change trains and switch to a different line in order to continue into Virginia (or vice versa).

In a release, Metro officials noted that dilemma is coming to an end. “customers will once again have a reliable and convenient connection across the Potomac River between Virginia and DC, instead of only using the Blue Line. This will reduce travel times by as much as 15 minutes and give customers back valuable time.”