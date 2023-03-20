WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Lawyers representing a District employee said Mayor Muriel Bowser’s former chief of staff sexually harassed their client and that the city was investigating the claim.

Debra S. Katz and Kayla Morin, the lawyers, said, in part, that they understood the alleged behavior of John Falcicchio to be “longstanding,” involving not only their client, but other workers.

In addition to serving as Bowser’s chief of staff, Falcicchio was D.C.’s Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development.

Bowser announced Falcicchio’s departure in a single line of a news release on March 17 when she appointed a new chief of staff and an interim deputy mayor.

Bowser acknowledged that she authorized an investigation into Falcicchio and that she expectd all staff members to cooperate.

Katz and Morin encouraged anyone with information that could help the investigation to contact Maia Ellis, the Associate Director of the Mayor’s Office of Legal Counsel, at Maia.Ellis@dc.gov.

