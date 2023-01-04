WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department were investigating the death of a man whose body was found at The Ellipse Wednesday morning.

The Ellipse is the park located south of the White House.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Park Police also responded to the area in the 200 block of 15th St. NW.

At a news conference Wednesday, police said they believed two people who were homeless got into a fight around 6:30 a.m. and one of them used a pipe to beat the man who died. Officers said they had a person of interest who was talking to police.