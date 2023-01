WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Investigators said they were working to determine the cause of a fire that scorched the outer wall of a 2-story home in Southeast on Friday.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that the house was under construction and reported that the fire was under control at 1:20 p.m. No one was hurt.

DC Fire and EMS

Crews contained the flames, themselves, to the vacant home, but radiant heat from the fire managed to affect an adjacent home.