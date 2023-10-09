WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A group of unlikely allies turned out to support Israel Monday in front of the Israeli Embassy in D.C.

“Down with the Islamic Republic of Iran,” shouted Iranian-Americans, who want democracy restored in their native land.

“We want just want to get out of this regime in Iran,” said supporter Hamid Tehrani. “Because that’s the worst thing for the Iranian people and also the worst thing for the Middle East and the world as well.”

Islam has ruled Iran since the overthrow of the late Shah of Iran, Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi, in January 1979. The current regime in Iran has supported terrorist groups, including Hamas — something these people don’t want.

“We want to show the world that that’s not the case,” Tehrani said. “Iranian peoples, they love Jewish people [and] people from Israel.”

U.S. Secret Service and D.C. Police increased their presence around the embassy. Mayor Muriel Bowser said to expect more officers at embassies, synagogues and houses of worship. Montgomery County Police have also instituted a similar policy.