WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Fans packed the Queen Vic in D.C. for the 57th edition of the big game, taking place in Arizona. It’s also one of the biggest party nights of the year, which can make the next day rough for some employees.

According to the Workforce Institute, 18.8 million Americans will likely miss work on Monday.

“Told them the Eagles are going to the Super Bowl. I’m taking the day off,” said Kevin Bobsein.

Others are not worried about calling in sick.

“I am taking the morning off, and hopefully a nap in the afternoon,” said Kansas City fan Stacey Moore, who’s self-employed.

There’s a growing push on to make lives easier for everyone—make the Monday after the big game a holiday.

“No one should have to work after the Super Bowl because everyone’s having a party”

A bill in the Tennessee State Legislature would make the Monday after the big game a holiday. Some hope to see something similar in the District.

“I would take it,” said Merv Payne. “I would definitely take that as a holiday. I wouldn’t mind that.”

Meanwhile, Bobsein has another solution.

“They should delay the start of the Super Bowl one week, schedule it one week later, so they will play on President’s Day Weekend,” said Bobsein.

Creating a three-day weekend without having to call in sick.