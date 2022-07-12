WASHINGTON, D.C. (DC News Now) — You don’t have to cross the pond the get tasty, authentic Italian cuisine.

Il Piatto has officially opened in D.C. The restaurant is owned by Washington restauranteur Hakan Ilhan, who has four restaurants across the city, such as Brasserie Liberté in Georgetown and Al Dente.

The restaurant is just one block away from the White House on Black Lives Matter Plaza, and offers all day dining — weekend brunch, lunch, dinner and a Monday through Friday happy hour.

The mastermind behind the menu is executive chef Lina Nicolai. Born in Naples, Italy, Lina brings true Italian cooking to customer’s plates.

The restaurant features unique items like tiramisu french toast and pear in camicia, a delicious combination of goat cheese, walnuts, and poached pears soaked in white wine.

Il Piatto is open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.