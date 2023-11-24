WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Central Union Mission in Northwest DC served hearty Thanksgiving meals to hundreds of people in need Thursday.

Leaders at the Mission say it took weeks to prepare for one of their busiest days of the year. For many of the people they serve — the holiday means more than just a meal.

Year round, the organization provides shelter, meals, and job training to people who are experiencing homelessness or need help finding their way.

Robert Vaughn and Robert Henderson both spent time at Central Union Mission this year.

“I came here ten months ago and I’d had run into some difficulties. Some traumatic events and experiences in my life that drove me to drugs and alcohol. I’d reached the bottom and I needed help. God lead me here,” said Vaughn.

“When I initially came here, I didn’t know how I’d put my life back together,” said Henderson.

Both of the men say the Mission helped them get their lives back on track.

“They addressed every need that I had. I do substance abuse classes, spiritual guidance I’m in a twelve step program. Things have gotten much better in the ten months I’ve been here,” said Vaughn.

After months of hard work and healing at the Mission, things have turned around for both Vaughn and Henderson; all in time for a much happier holiday.

“My kids are back in my life and my grandkids, too,” said Vaughn. “It’s a joy, it’s a joy. Celebrating with family and having a new family. These are things that I missed, living that lifestyle. I didn’t experience this before. I come down here to a beautiful dining room full of people who care about me. Every experience I have at the Mission reminds me I’m going to be OK.”

“I’ve graduated from the program. I’ve been able to obtain employment, and pretty soon I’m moving out of here and into my own place. So, I have a lot to be grateful for,” said Henderson.

“They’re putting me back together, piece by piece, and I look forward to that,” said Vaughn.

Both Vaughn and Henderson say they have plans to give back to the place that gave them so much.