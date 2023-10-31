WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A Halloween tradition is getting ready to set sail from the Petworth community, as the pirate ship in front of Curtis Gilbert’s house has wrapped up its 11th season there.

“We had some extra wood lying around, and I decided to build a pirate ship,” Gilbert said as the reason why he first built it.

Since then, the ship has been joined by other decorations. As the ship and extra decorations have grown, so have its fans.

“It’s a joy just to walk by. Just see what they have done,” Jacqueline Barnes, a neighbor, said. “It’s just beautiful.”

The attraction is among the many stops made by trick-or-treaters on Halloween Night.

“I love it because it comes out. You spend a lot of time and effort in putting it up,” said James Stevenson.

Gilbert considers his decorations a gift to his neighbors to brighten the holiday.

“It means a lot. It feels now we are part of the community, which we are, we love our community,” Gilbert said. “We love Petworth, and all that it offers.”

“I think the neighbors like it because it gives them something to look forward to,” give them something that,” Gilbert added. “If they’re having a down moment, they can walk by and they can smile.”

Gilbert’s neighbors appreciate the gesture.

“My husband also loves to decorate for Halloween, so we get some inspiration from them,” said Evan Nightingale.

The Halloween decorations come down Nov. 1 and will be immediately replaced with ones for Thanksgiving.