WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Viewers from all over the DMV have been sending pictures of the first snowfall of the year.

While D.C., Northern Virginia, and some parts of Maryland like Prince George’s and Montgomery County are mainly seeing rain, other areas of the DMV like Western Maryland and West Virginia are seeing snow.

Here are some pictures from DC News Now viewers on how they’re enjoying this snowy day.

Credit: Michelle Dillman Craft, Hagerstown, Md. Credit: Jeffrey S. Marcus, Hagerstown, Md.