WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — People living in the Ivy City neighborhood of D.C. are demanding the District to shut down a longstanding chemical plant that they say is poisoning them.

National Engineering Products, Inc. has been operating on Capitol Avenue NE since the 1940’s. The company produces high temperature sealant and an electrical insulating compound used by the U.S. Navy.

The company told DC News Now that it operates a “critical and essential operation due to our government contacts.” But neighbors who live nearby fear for their health.

“The odor is strong and at this point, when I go by there I get nauseous.” Sebrena Rhodes, who lives in Ivy City, said. “The smell gets in your nose and you can bring it home.”

Rhodes is an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for the area and also works with Empower DC, an environmental justice advocacy group.

Empower DC has been calling for NEPI to shutdown operations.

“They’re using some very ugly chemicals that cause cancer,” Rhodes said. “We’ve lost a lot of residents to cancer and other health issues. We’re finding out a lot of residents are dealing with migraines. They’re not sure where it’s coming from, as far as they know it’s stress, but a lot of the chemicals coming out of that plant cause migraines and other health issues, breathing issues.”

Neighbors believe the factory should not be operating in a residential area.

NEPI’s building stands at the end of a line of rowhouses. They also argue NEPI is operating without an air pollution permit, which the District uses to ensure companies are following air quality laws.

“They’re not regulating this place and it’s killing us,” Rhodes said.

The District is investigating. It commissioned an air quality study, which was released in February.

The study, which was conducted by Tetra Tech, found elevated levels of Formaldehyde.

A report stated, “Formaldehyde was detected directly downwind of the facility in community exposure sample 3 (maximum concentration of 0.0084 mg/m 3) and east of the Site at community exposure sample 1.”

Environmental Protection Agency considers Formaldehyde a carcinogen.

NEPI declined to do an interview with DC News Now, but in an email the company said:

“NEPI is in full compliance with all DC regulations. It was recently brought to our attention that in addition to our EPA ID number and other DC Licenses that an air permit is required. As soon as we became aware of this we began our work with both the DOEE and the Regional EPA out of PA. We continue to work with DOEE on this process. We are in full compliance with all DC Water mandates including Backflow Prevention Devices. However, it is important to note that water does not ever come in contact with any chemical during our process.”

It also noted monthly testing will occur from August through December throughout the entire Ivy City neighborhood. It will look at levels around various facilities like the Distillery, the Auto Detailer and more. The results of the testing will be made public once the studies are complete.

Still, Rhodes wants to see action now.

“They need to own up to it,” she said. “They need to clean that site and it needs to be something beautiful and green for the community.”