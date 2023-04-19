WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Looking for a new home? The average price for a home in D.C. is $550,000 — but there is one property in Georgetown with a higher asking price.

This might be because of the home’s previous owner — Jackie Kennedy lived here immediately after leaving the White House.

“The assassination was November 1963, and she closed on this property the following month,” said Jonathan Taylor with TTR Sotheby’s International.

The young widow made this federal-style residence in the heart of Georgetown her home. The asking price is $26.5 million. If the sale closes at that figure, it would be the highest price paid for a residential property in D.C.’s history.

The residence is actually a compound of adjoining houses.

“It’s three homes that are actually combined now, and there are five passageways that connect the homes to each other,” Taylor said.

The home is pretty much as it was when Kennedy and her two children lived there — with a few modernizations. There are 13 bedrooms, an original fireplace, a wood-paneled library and a bevy of terraces overlooking the rear garden, among other notable features.

“Everyone who walks in just has a sense of history; feeling like you are in a special place,” said Taylor.

It was tough for Kennedy to live in the home. It was a tourist attraction, drawing crowds of gawking sightseers. She only lived in the home for a few months before moving to New York City.

“It still has cache,” Taylor said. “It always has.”

Previous owners of the home include a mayor of Georgetown, two heroes of both World Wars and a Hollywood heiress who was also crowned Miss America.

The house on Dent Place NW that the Kennedys leased as newlyweds is also on the market — but it has a much smaller price tag, coming in at $2 million.