WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police officers who risked their lives on January 6 were honored Tuesday on Capitol Hill.

The Metropolitan Police and Capitol Police departments were given the Congressional Gold Medal.

Chief Robert Contee brought up his memories of the chaos that day and his officers who were beaten and bruised but who got back to work the next day. He says he and his officers feel privileged to receive the award.

“January 6 was a day of horror and heartbreak. Yet it’s also a moment of extraordinary heroism,” said Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Speaker of the House).

Almost two years after the insurrection at the capitol, officers who bravely defended the capitol are being recognized with congress’s highest honor, the congressional gold medal.

“This medal is symbolic of our member’s contributions, not just to the District of Columbia but to the entire country,” Contee said.

Contee recalls the bloodshed.

“Looking down on the marble on the west front and seeing the blood of my officers, that stands out for me and… something I will never forget,” Contee said.

U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger says all officers who were there on January 6 are grateful for the recognition.

“These officers came back to work the next day too and in my mind that was just as courageous and every day that they’ve been here since really speaks to their character and their courage,” Manger said.

Democrats and Republicans praised law enforcement as heroes.

“These brave men and women are heroes, heroes who protected so many from harm on that day,” said Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-House minority leader)

But the family of fallen officer brian Sicknick snubbed House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell by not shaking their hands when presented with the medal. Emotions over the politics of that day were on full display.

21 Republicans in the House voted against awarding the medals.

“Our police officers who came to work that day, regardless of their political affiliation, they put their lives on the line. They put their blood sweat and tears on the line for people who voted for them and people who did not vote for them,” Contee said.

Manger says they’ve acknowledged the failures of that day and have made needed changes, even adding that January 6 has inspired new recruits who better understand the department’s mission.