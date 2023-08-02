WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On the eve of former President Donald Trump’s first appearance in a D.C. courthouse on federal charges, the events of Jan. 6, 2021 are still fresh in the minds of some local residents.

“It was one of the most intense experiences of my life,” Patricia Eguino said. “I was, to be quite frank, scared.”

Eguino, who is currently an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for ANC 6C, counter protested outside the Capitol that day.

“I did not expect what happened,” she said. “I saw how these groups just kept getting angrier and angrier. Then they just started amassing and fighting with the Capitol Police. Then they broke through the doors.”

She also described being pushed and assaulted by insurrectionists.

“It’s something that’s on my mind quite a lot because I’m afraid this can happen again,” Eguino said.

Law enforcement is working to ensure that it doesn’t.

“We’re prepared for tomorrow,” said U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger. “We’ve been working with our partners from our partner agencies the Metropolitan Police Department, U.S. Park Police, Secret Service and the Federal Protection Service.”

Manger would not disclose specific details, but trucks filled with fencing were seen parked outside the Capitol Wednesday night.

The planning comes on the heels of a false 911 call for an active shooter, which shut down three Senate office buildings on Wednesday afternoon.

“We had a very quick response. So far nothing, we found nothing concerning. We’ve got no one who actually heard shots and certainly no victims,” Manger said.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police Department also said it’s been coordinating with local partners.

In a statement the agency said:

“The Metropolitan Police Department is working closely with our federal law enforcement partners to monitor the situation and plan accordingly to ensure the safety of DC residents and visitors. MPD encourages the public to remain vigilant. If you see something, say something. Please report immediate suspicious activity by calling 911.”

Eguino is hopeful without a direct call from Trump for supporters to ascend on Capitol Hill, that Thursday will be a lot tamer than Jan. 6. Still, said she would appreciate an increased presence of law enforcement.

“Most definitely have as many Capitol Police officers out as possible,” Eguino said. “I think the fact they were outmatched by the crowd on Jan. 6, there were just too many of these insurrectionists.