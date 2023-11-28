WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — 18-year-old Leonna Lewis is looking for a job, not only to improve her life but the life of her child.

“I also have a two-year-old,” Lewis said. “So what I do also impacts are also.”

Lewis is among those who are looking for employment at the D.C. Armory, the site of the latest “Jobs not Guns” program. The program started in February 2021 to enhance Mayor Muriel Bowser’s efforts to reduce gun violence.

“A lot of people don’t get this type of chance to better themselves,” Lewis said. “People always downgrade them… And it’s wonderful to have people that care that will help you.”

The event attracts several dozen prospective employers from the public and private sectors. Those doing business in the District provide job training, vocational and apprenticeship programs, along with support services. The goal is to get people hired, and away from a career in crime.

“Most of the time…they don’t know where to go,” said Rosalind Styles, the manager of the “Jobs, not Guns” initiative. “They don’t know where the training is. They don’t know where the employment services are.”

Lewis lost friends to gun violence and supports the program.

“Everybody in the city should work on trying to get the younger kids to have something positive to look back to instead of always wanting to rob, steal, or shoot,” Lewis said.

This is the 10th event held and organizers said they’re already planning the next event.