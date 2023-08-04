WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The 14-year-old boy that was arrested for shooting and killing a construction worker near Howard University in July appeared in court on Friday.

The boy’s defense lawyer requested that he be released from juvenile detention and moved into a youth shelter or released to his mother, but the request was denied.

The judge found the boy to be a “danger to the community” and decided to keep him in juvenile detention without bond.

Rafael Adolfo Gomez, 34, was shot and killed on July 13 in the 2200 block of 6th St., NW. Officials said that he was standing outside his parked car putting on gear around 6 a.m. when at least three people approached him in a car.

Police said that two people got out of the car and shot Gomez. They believe they were trying to rob him.

His trial is scheduled for Dec. 14.