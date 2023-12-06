WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A D.C. judge said on Wednesday that the Department of Youth Rehabilitation Services (DYRS) continues to disobey judges’ orders to place certain kids in shelters instead of detention facilities.

Three weeks ago, lawyers with the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Initiative asked a judge to hold the District in contempt because a then-16-year-old was held in the Youth Services Center for several days instead of in a shelter.

Judge Andrea Hertzfeld continued the Nov. 13 contempt hearing until Wednesday, where she said since then, there have been 10 additional cases where kids are being held in detention at the Youth Services Center against judges’ order to place them in less restrictive shelters.

“It sounds like that remains to be an ongoing problem that needs to be remedied quickly,” said Eduardo Ferrer, policy director of the Georgetown Juvenile Justice Initiative.

DYRS Director Sam Abed said the mayor’s emergency order signed last month is helping to streamline the process of getting additional beds online.

That includes 10 additional beds at the Youth Services Center now available.

Abed said 14 direct care staff have been hired to be split between the Youth Services Center and New Beginnings.

Abed said a contract has been signed for an additional 10 shelter beds at a private facility. And they’re hoping to have a signed contract with Hope House for an additional six shelter beds by Dec. 15.

Abed said the current plan is to most likely use the 10 beds for boys and use the six beds at Hope House for girls.

“In light of the rise of juvenile crime in the city, all three branches must address this and expedite the process of bringing on more bed space,” Hertzfeld said.

Those 16 bed spaces are still not available and it’s unclear when they will be.

“I think it’s important that we hold the adults accountable – just like we’ve been talking about holding kids accountable – for making sure that we’re providing safe, supportive bed space when it’s ordered by the court,” Ferrer said.

As of Wednesday, there are 15 shelter beds available including five for girls and 10 for boys. But the judge noted those numbers can easily change.

Ferrer says this is an immediate need but believes the focus is still misplaced.

“I think what would really help is if we got serious about providing kids what they need in schools with behavioral health, with direct economic assistance, with housing supports,” Ferrer said.

Hertzfeld ordered DYRS to give another status report on Dec. 18 with a continuation of the contempt hearing on Dec. 19.